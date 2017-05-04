Also in the field is Seattle U, which earned its first berth into the NCAA Division I tournament since 1965.

With the Washington men’s golf team coming off a third-place finish in the Pac-12 championships, tied for its best finish of the season, coach Alan Murray thinks his team is in a good place heading into the NCAA regionals.

The Huskies were named the fifth seed at the NCAA regional that it is hosting at Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish beginning Monday. The top five among the 14 teams after three rounds will earn berths into the NCAA championships, May 26-31 in Sugar Grove, Ill.

Aldarra is one of the courses the Huskies regularly play in their practice rotation. “I think it’s a huge advantage,” Murray said of playing the course so often. “But time will tell.”

“I’m really excited for the guys,” said Seattle U coach Marc Chandonnet in a release. “They’ve put in many years of hard work, and this will be a great opportunity for them to display their talent, especially since we have seven players born and raised in the state of Washington. So what a great opportunity to play in front of their home crowd and family.”

Four players are certain to be in the Huskies’ five-man starting lineup: senior Corey Pereira, junior Frank Garber, sophomore Carl Yuan and freshman Henry Lee. Three players will battle for the final spot during in-team qualifying.

USC, the No. 1 team in the country, is the top seed. Kent State, ranked No. 12 in the nation, is the No. 2 seed, followed by No. 3 seed Texas A&M. The rest of the field includes Florida State, Alabama, San Diego State, UTEP, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Marquette and Bryant.

Elsewhere

• Seattle Reign FC midfielder Jessica Fishlock is on the NWSL Team of the Month. The co-captain has one goal and one assist.

• Four Huskies were given All-Pac-12 beach volleyball honors. Junior Crissy Jones was voted to the first team by conference head coaches, while Tia Scambray, Courtney Schwan, and Destiny Julye were all voted to the second team.