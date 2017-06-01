At the softball Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Washington beats third-ranked Oregon. Taran Alvelo pitched a great game.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Don’t call it an upset.

The sixth-seeded Washington Huskies (49-12) took down the third-seeded Oregon Ducks (52-7) for the third time in four games this season with a 3-1 victory in the Huskies’ opening game of the softball Women’s College World Series on Thursday.

The Huskies’ offense was slow to start, failing to record their first hit until the third inning, but a triple from freshman Sis Bates gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

Clutch pitching from sophomore Taran Alvelo kept the Ducks at bay for most of the evening.

The Carroll, Ohio, native threw a complete game for the Huskies while allowing five hits. Alvelo got into trouble in the third inning and each of the final three frames, but was able to escape each unscathed. She ended the game with three punch-outs and three walks, but forced Oregon to strand eight runners.

In the top of the seventh, Huskies junior Kirstyn Thomas delivered the final blow: a home run over the center field wall to score two.

With the win, the Huskies will face the winner of Oklahoma-Baylor Friday at 6:30 p.m. PT.