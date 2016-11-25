Dominic Green came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points and lead Washington (4-1) to a 86-47 win over Western Kentucky (3-2) in the first round of the Global Sports Classic at the Thomas & Mack Center on UNLV’s campus.
LAS VEGAS — Washington star freshman Markelle Fultz struggled to score, but it didn’t matter as Dominic Green got hot and the second-half defense was superlative Friday night in Las Vegas.
Green came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points and lead Washington (4-1) to a 86-47 win over Western Kentucky (3-2) in the first round of the Global Sports Classic at the Thomas & Mack Center on UNLV’s campus.
The Huskies will play the winner of UNLV and TCU on Saturday.
While Fultz couldn’t find his shooting touch — he made just 3 of 14 shots from the field — he did flirt with the Huskies’ first-ever triple-double, finishing with eight rebounds and 10 assists to go with his eight points.
Defense was a key for the Huskies.
With 16 minutes to go, Que Johnson, a graduate transfer from Washington State, cut Western Kentucky’s deficit to 46-39. The Huskies outscored the Hilltoppers 40-8 the rest of the way. Washington led 39-31 at halftime.
Reserve forward Sam Timmins led Washington with 12 rebounds.
