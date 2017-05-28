After two high-scoring games that helped set a Super Regional record for most runs, Washington beats the Utes 2-1 to claim the series.

It took an extra day, but ultimately the sixth-seeded Washington Huskies got the result they wanted: A second win over Utah and that coveted trip to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

A day after the Utes staved off elimination with a gutsy 9-8 win over their hosts, the Huskies held onto a slim 2-1 lead to advance to the World Series for the first time since 2013 and sending seniors Ali Aguilar and Casey Stangel to Oklahoma City for the first time in their careers.

In an ironic twist, the game that helped UW and Utah set a combined record for runs scored in an NCAA Super Regional series, also turned out to be the lowest scoring game of the six played between the two Pac-12 foes this year.

Game 3 was more a marathon than a sprint. The Huskies’ normally dynamic offense simply couldn’t find traction against the Utes. Utah starting pitcher Katie Donovan found a way to quiet the Huskies’ bats, notching two strikeouts and retiring the side in order in the third, fifth and sixth innings.

Through six innings, all UW had to show for itself offensively was a single and double from Kirstyn Thomas and a single from Aguilar.

This one the Huskies uncharacteristically won on the strength of their defense.

The seventh went quickly and simply: Trysten Melhart caught a fly ball in right field, Aguilar caught a fly ball in the infield and Aguilar raced to the third baseline to catch a ball from Utah’s star batter, Hannah Flippen, for the third and final out.

Even as the ball hit Aguilar’s glove, she jumped for joy and whooped as her teammates swarmed her and the stadium erupted in cheers.

The Huskies had clinched the eighth and final berth to Oklahoma City.

Aguilar got the Huskies started in the first with a run off a wild pitch by Donovan.

In the second, it was Aguilar again — this time with a sacrifice fly to right field — to score Melhart, who’d gotten on base on a walk, and advanced on a single by Thomas.

Melhart’s run tied the record set at the Athens, Ga., Super Regional in 2011 for runs scored (33) in an NCAA Super Regional series.

But the game advanced another three innings before the record was finally broken by a contribution from Utah.

The Utes threatened in the fifth, starting out with a single from Delilah Pacheco, and loading the bases after BreOnna Castaneda got on base with a fielder’s choice, Alyssa Barrera doubled to center field, and Hannah Flippen walked.

Castaneda scored on a sacrifice fly to get the Utes on the scoreboard and help break the record for runs in a Super Regional series — 34.

That’s as far as the scoring got because the Huskies’ defense rallied behind their pitcher to get the final out.

UW pitcher Taran Alvelo, who’d lasted only 22/3 innings the night before, went the full game, giving up eight hits but only one run, while recording three strikeouts and two walks.