Talk about flipping the script.

With Michigan fighting to stave off elimination after losing to Washington 12-4 in five innings the day before, the hits were few and far between for UW in its NCAA Softball Regional final against Michigan Sunday afternoon at Husky Softball Stadium.

UW prevailed 4-2 to advance to the Super Regional round, where it will meet 11th-seeded Utah, in a best-of-three series in Seattle next weekend.

Unlike their first game against Michigan on Saturday, which saw the Huskies notch 16 hits against the Wolverines (43-13-1), what unfolded in UW’s 4-2 win was the sort of pitcher’s battle that fans had expected the day before based on the track records of both starting pitchers this season.

A day after UW rocked Wolverines pitcher Megan Betsa to the tune of four hits and three runs and forced her into an early exit after a third of an inning, Betsa, who leads the nation in strikeouts, came roaring back, recording nine strikeouts, and allowing only two runs through five innings.

But the Wolverines’ aggressive starting pitcher also walked nine batters. Betsa hit UW’s Casey Stangel with a pitch in the third inning, and drew boos from the crowd when she hit Ali Aguilar in the sixth.

The walks came in part because Betsa was trying to pitch around UW’s best hitters. Aguilar, for one, had her second homerun in as many days off Betsa in the third inning.

“They’re a tough team to pitch to,” Michigan coach Carol Hutchins said. “If you put it over the plate, they put it over the fence. She was just trying to be careful at times. We certainly would have liked fewer walks. Walks are not always good, but a couple times, it wasn’t all bad.”

Three of those nine walks proved to be Betsa’s undoing.

With the score knotted 2-2 with one out in the top of the sixth, Betsa walked Kelly Burdick – who’d had two of UW’s three hits to that point – then hit Aguilar in the leg to send her to base as well.

Betsa got her second out against Sis Bates, but then intentionally walked Stangel to load the bases for the Huskies.

Betsa had found herself in a similar situation in the third and fourth innings, which had ended with Michigan getting that crucial third out with the bases loaded each time.

“We had a lot of runners on base. She walked a lot of our batters, so it was only a matter of time where there was going to be a clutch situation for one of these guys to come through,” UW coach Heather Tarr said.

This time, however, the Huskies finally capitalized.

Morganne Flores, who was 0 for 3 to that point, sent the ball flying down the left-field line for a two-RBI double that put UW up 4-2.

Michigan hung with the Huskies and made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh, when singles from Aiden Falk and Tera Blanco put the tying runs on base with no outs.

That’s when UW pitcher Taran Alvelo, who improved to 3-0 in the regionals, rolled out her best stuff. Alvelo struck Alex Sobczak out swinging, got Lindsay Montemarano to pop out, then sent the Wolverines home when pinch-hitter Taylor Swearingen popped the ball up and into the safety of Flores’ catcher’s mitt.

“We’ve gotta give Taran Alvelo credit for keeping us in that game,” Tarr said. “We had more than enough opportunities to try to come through for her, and we weren’t doing it.”

Alvelo, now 31-6 on the year, finished with three strikeouts and gave up only two hits – though, one was a first inning homerun by Michigan’s Faith Canfield that put the Wolverines up 1-0 early.

This marks UW’s 13th trip to Super Regionals, and it’s the first time since 2011 that Michigan has not advanced to Super Regionals. Michigan had been to Super Regionals in 11 out of the 12 years that that format has existed.

“My team is heartbroken,” Hutchins said. “They gave it all they had. I was very proud of how we came out today. We fought the whole game and it was a tough game.”