Kelsey Plum scored 29 points and the Washington women’s basketball team crushed visiting Concordia, 99-57, in an exhibition game Wednesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies shot 58 percent from the field and led for all but 17 seconds in the game.

UW outscored Concordia 32-11 in the fourth quarter and had 24 points off turnovers.

Mai-Loni Henson added 14 points and Chantel Osahor had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Concordia University is entering only its second year of NCAA Division II ball.

The Huskies, ranked No. 17 in the national preseason poll, will kick off the regular season next week, hosting Eastern Washington Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.