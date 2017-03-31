Washington’s baseball team rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Baylor 5-4 Friday night at Husky Ballpark.

Washington (15-9) led 3-1 entering the ninth before allowing Baylor (18-8) to score three runs and grab a 4-3 lead.

Kyle London hit a walkoff run-scoring single to cap UW’s two-run rally. It was the third time this season the Huskies have won in their last at-bat.

With two outs and pinch runner Jacob Hirsh at second base, Levi Jordan muscled a single into right field off Baylor closer Troy Montemayor (1-1) to tie the game 4-4. Jordan went to third on an error, setting the stage for London, who had two hits in the game.

Gage Matuszak homered for the Huskies.

UCLA beats UW softball team

UCLA defeated Washington 6-2 at Husky Softball Stadium.

The Huskies (26-7, 3-4 Pac-12) play the Bruins (25-8, 1-3) again Saturday and Sunday.

Rachel Garcia (9-4) scattered five hits for UCLA. Huskies pitcher Taran Alvelo (15-4) allowed 10 hits.

Ali Aguilar hit a solo home run for the Huskies and Kirstyn Thomas had two hits and scored a run.

UW men golfers 4th

Washington was in fourth place at 14-over-par 574 after the second round of The Goodwin at the par-70 Stanford (Calif.) Golf Course. Stanford leads the 24-team field at 4-over 564.

The Huskies shot an 11-over 291 a day after firing a 3-over 283.

Huskies senior Corey Pereira was tied for second at 2-under 138. He followed up his tournament-leading 66 in the first round with a 72. Rhett Rasmussen of Brigham Young was the leader at 4-under 136 after a second-round 64.

UW’s Frank Garber was tied for seventh at even-par 140 after a second-round 71.

The final round is Saturday.

SU baseball falls

Seattle University opened a three-game Western Athletic Conference baseball series against New Mexico State (15-13, 1-0) with a 6-2 loss at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue.

Redhawks (8-16, 1-3) starter Jake Prizina allowed five earned runs in 72/3 innings while striking out six.

Michael Ciancio hit a solo home run in the third inning for the Redhawks. Chase Wells drove in SU’s other run.

Men’s tennis

No. 10 UCLA blanked Washington 4-0 in Los Angeles. The Huskies (11-5, 0-1 Pac-12) face USC on Saturday.

Women’s tennis

No. 20 UCLA defeated Washington 4-1 at Bill Quillian Stadium. Miki Kobayashi was the lone Husky (13-5, 2-2 Pac-12) to triumph before singles matches were stopped.

• USC downed Washington State 4-1 in Pullman. Guzal Yusupova won her singles match for the Cougars (9-9, 0-4 Pac-12).

Women’s soccer

Seattle Reign FC signed forward Katie Johnson for the 2017 NWSL season. Reign FC selected Johnson 16th overall in the second round of the draft in January. A USC alum, Johnson helped the Trojans win the NCAA title during her senior season, scoring two goals in the championship match against West Virginia. Johnson scored 24 goals and tallied six assists during her collegiate career.

Track and field

WSU assistant coach Allix Potratz-Lee won the women’s 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 10 minutes, 17.27 seconds at the San Francisco State Distance Carnival. Senior Emily Dwyer chopped nearly 42 seconds off her lifetime best with a fourth-place time of 10:31.50.

• At the UCLA Bruins Legends meet, WSU’s Brock Eager won the men’s hammer with a toss of 212 feet, 3 inches. Travis Pickett finished fourth at 195-9½.

• Seattle Pacific’s Mary Charleson posted her second NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time of the season, clocking 16:59.29 in the 5,000 at the San Francisco State meet.