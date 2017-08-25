The Huskies had 17 total blocks in a sweep of Pittsburgh.

The Washington volleyball team opened its season by blocking any chance Pittsburgh had to win the nonconference match.

The third-ranked Huskies had 17 total blocks to beat visiting Pitt 25-17, 26-24, 25-16 on Friday night. It’s the 16th straight season-opening win for the Huskies.

Freshman middle blocker Lauren Sanders had a team-high nine bocks. It was a big debut for the player who was an All-American at Glacier Peak High in Snohomish. She had seven kills without an error and hit .583.

“Lauren Sanders was a force at the net tonight. … She did a nice job both offensively and defensively,” Washington coach Keegan Cook said.

Marion Hazelwood, a transfer middle blocker, had seven block assists and seven kills.

Returning All-American Courtney Schwan led the Huskies with 11 kills, seven digs and four blocks. Destiny Julye had nine kills and 11 digs.

Tia Scambray, making her first start at libero, had 11 digs and served two aces.

The Panthers made the NCAA tournament second round last year and are ranked just outside the top 25 to start the season.

Washington plays a doubleheader on Saturday. It plays St. Mary’s at noon and No. 9 Creighton at 7 p.m., a match that will be on Pac-12 Networks.

More volleyball

• Seattle U won its season opener, beating Loyola-Chicago 25-18, 12-25, 25-14, 25-22 at the Cal Molten Classic in Berkeley, Calif. Katarina Marinkovic led the Redhawks with 18 kills and 10 digs.

• Gonzaga lost a pair of matches to open its season, falling to Illinois (3-0) and Air Force (3-1) at the Montana State Bobcat Classic in Bozeman.

Hydros

• Andrew Tate, who lost at Seafair after a penalty three weeks ago, was the top qualifier for the Metro Detroit Hydrofest. Tate ran the U-9 RealTrac to a 163.141 on the Detroit River. H1 Unlimited is holding two races this weekend. The Presiden’t Cup is set for Saturday and the Gold Cup is coming Sunday.

Men’s soccer

• Elijah Rice scored in the 34th minute, off an assist from James Smith, as No. 11 Washington opened its season by beating No. 20 New Mexico 2-1 at Husky Soccer Stadium. Scott Menzies added a goal on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute for UW.

• Seattle U won its season opener, beating visiting Loyola Marymount 1-0. Redshirt freshman Noe Meza scored the lone goal.

• Gonzaga was set to play in the Houston Baptist Invitational, but that trip has been canceled because of Hurricane Harvey. Gonzaga will play Bradley in Peoria, Ill., on Sunday instead.

Women’s soccer

• Maddy Haro scored on a penalty kick in the 28th minute as Washington State (1-0-1) beat visiting Saint Mary’s 1-0.