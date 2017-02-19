Jordan Jones strikes out nine in six innings and Nick Kahle drove in five runs in the 8-1 win.

Washington used a pair of standout performances by freshmen to beat host Santa Clara Sunday in a nonleague baseball game, 8-1.

Jordan Jones struck out nine and walked none over six innings. He gave up a run on six hits. Jones, making an unscheduled start, pitched in relief Saturday night, getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning unscathed.

Catcher Nick Kahle was 2-for-4 with five RBI in his collegiate debut. He had a two-run double in the fourth and a three-run homer in the sixth.

“It was fun to watch Nick and Jordan do their thing,” UW coach Lindsay Meggs said. “Those two are not your typical freshmen. They can contribute immediately.”

Third baseman Willie MacIver also drove in a pair of runs and was 1 for 3 with a walk. Tyler Meditz was 3 for 3 with a stolen base for the Broncos.

“We did a better job today offensively from top to bottom,” Meggs said. “It was important for us to bounce back today and take better at bats.”

Washington (2-1) and Santa Clara (1-2) are schedule to wrap up the series Monday night.

More baseball

• Sophomore catcher Cory Meyer hit a two-run homer during a three-run eighth inning as visiting Washington State (1-2) rallied past Sacramento State 4-3. WSU starter Cody Anderson struck out seven and walked two over 42/3 innings. He gave up two runs on five hits.

• Seattle U lost to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 13-10 to earn a split in a season-opening four-game series at Bannerwood Park. Junior catcher Jack Reisinger was 3 for 5 with at two-run homer and a two-run double.

• Gonzaga closed out its first series of the season with a 5-1 loss to Indiana in Surprise, Ariz. Woodinville’s Daniel Bies, making his first collegiate start, gave up four runs on seven hits. He struck out five and walked four.

Gymnastics

• The Washington gymnastics team scored a 197.175 against Arizona (195.425), the best score for the team since 2004 (and eighth best in program history). Hailey Burleson scored a career-high 39.575 in the all-around and won the vault (9.875), beam (9.925) and floor (9.95).

• Ariana Harger tied for the floor title with a 9.875 as Seattle Pacific posted a season-best 192.300 in a triangular meet in St. Charles, Mo. Host Lindenwood, the NCAA Division II champs, won the meet with a 195.325.

Golf

• Washington freshman Karen Miyamoto is tied for fourth after the first round of the AllState Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate Championship in New Orleans. She shot a 2-under 70 for the Huskies, who are 13th after a 13-over 301.

Bowling

• Shorecrest, Cascade and Moses Lake high schools were winners at the 52nd annual Washington State Bowling Propietors’ Association state high school varsity bowling championships at Lilac Lanes in Spokane. The tournament is the second longest running tournament in the nation behind New York.