George Pitt, who was on baseball and football teams that were inducted into the University of Washington Hall of Fame, died early this month in Wapato at age 78.

Pitt was a two-way starter as an offensive lineman and linebacker on the 1959 Husky football team that beat Wisconsin 44-8 in the Rose Bowl. He also was on the 1959 UW baseball team that lost in the regionals, one win from reaching the College World Series. Both of those teams are in the UW Hall of Fame.