She finished tied for third in a Q School event that finished Sunday.
Former Washington golfer Sadena Parks tied for third at the LPGA and Symetra Tour Qualifying School, which wrapped up Sunday in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The top 20 players earned membership into the LPGA Tour.
Parks was 11-under-par 349 over the five rounds. She shot a 1-over 73 on the final day.
Parks earned her LPGA card in 2014 after finishing fourth on the Symetra Tour money list.
Another former UW player, Ying Luo, tied for 64th at 5-over.
