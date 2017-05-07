Ross, the ninth player taken in the first round of last month’s NFL draft, reportedly has a contract worth slightly more than $17.1 million, including a signing bonus of about $10.6 million. The Bengals hold an option to give Ross a fifth season.

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals signed wide receiver John Ross III, a former Washington Huskies standout, on Sunday at the conclusion of rookie minicamp.

Ross, the ninth player taken in the first round of last month’s draft, has a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth.

The deal reportedly is for slightly more than $17.1 million and includes a signing bonus of about $10.6 million.

“Being an inner-city kid, not having that much growing up, just to come in and see a number like that is a bit different,” said Ross, not mentioning specific dollar figures, in an interview on the Bengals’ website. “I’m thankful to be able to even be in this position.”

According to overthecap.com, Ross’ base salary for his rookie season will be $465,000.

Ross, who was voted to the All-Pac-12 first team, caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

Ross increased his visibility when he ran 40 yards at the NFL scouting combine in a record 4.22 seconds in March.

“In the 40-yard dash, I think I could get Usain Bolt,” said Ross, referring to the legendary Jamaican sprinter who has won eight Olympic gold medals.

Bolt, in an interview with theundefeated.com, was asked how much of a chance Ross would have of beating him.

“Zero,” a bemused Bolt replied. “Absolutely none.”

Ross later tweeted “i just wasnt gonna say he could beat me” and added he has “nothing but respect” for Bolt.

Ross, 21, had shoulder surgery after the combine. Last weekend, according to the Bengals’ website, Ross didn’t practice, but was in the huddles.

“The biggest thing is getting all the mental reps in that I could,” he said.