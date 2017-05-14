UW has won the conference pole vault title for four straight years.

Elizabeth Quick won her second consecutive Pac-12 pole vault title on Sunday at the conference championships in Eugene, Ore.

It was one of seven podium finishes for the Huskies, five of which were on the women’s side. Quick, who cleared 13 feet, 8¼ inches, gave UW four straight vault titles. Kristina Owsinski was second for UW.

Amy-Eloise Neale was second in the 5,000 by just .02 seconds, and Onyie Chibuogwu broke her school record in the hammer to take second (201-6). Gina Flint threw a career best 170-6 to take second in the discus.

The UW women were fourth; the men sixth.

Washington State was led by CJ Allen, who was second in the 400 hurdles. He had a personal-best time of 49.54 seconds, but the two-time conference champ was second.

The WSU men were sixth; the women were ninth.

Oregon’s men and women swept the team titles for the ninth straight year. The Oregon men have won 11 straight team titles.

baseball

• Joe DeMers threw eight shutout innings as Washington (26-22, 12-12 Pac-12) blanked Arizona State 4-0 to capture the Pac-12 baseball series. DeMers, who threw a career-high 129 pitches, scattered nine hits, struck out eight and walked two.

• Washington State (24-22, 10-14 Pac-12) dropped the series finale to visiting UCLA 12-2, but won their fourth straight Pac-12 series for the first time since 1995. Andres Alvarez extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a 3-for-4 afternoon.

• Seattle U had 18 hits in a 9-6 road win at Cal State Bakersfield. Austin Lively was 3 for 5 with two RBI for the Redhawks (18-30-1, 7-14), and Dalton Hurd was 3 for 5. Tyler Oldenberg improved to 4-1, giving up two earned runs on seven hits over five innings. He struck out three and walked one.