Blue Devils earn 3-1-1 win over Huskies in Atlanta golf event.

The Duke women’s golf team defeated Washington 3-1-1 in the East Lake Cup on Wednesday in Atlanta.

The Blue Devils got victories from Virginia Elena Carta, Sandy Choi and Lisa Maguire.

Carta earned a 7 and 6 win over UW’s Ellen Takada. Choi defeated Sarah Rhee 4 and 3 and Maguire defeated Eun Won Park 1 up. UW’s Wenyung Keh won 2 up over Ana Belac. Duke’s Leona Maguire and Julianne Alvarez halved after 18 holes.

Choi birdied No. 14 to go 3-up on Washington’s Sarah Rhee and then had a five-foot birdie putt on the 145-yard, par-3 15th conceded to clinch the Duke title.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team for showing up at the end of our fall season,” Duke coach Dan Brooks said. “We’ve had all kinds of little (health) interruptions, but to come out at the end of the fall playing like this, I couldn’t be more proud.”

Basketball

• Washington freshman Markelle Fultz received 18 votes, the sixth-most, just missing being named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team. Nigel Williams-Goss of Gonzaga received two votes. Duke’s Grayson Allen was the top vote-getter with 65.

Fultz, who is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NBA draft should he elect to leave early, also was named to the CBS Sports first team and was dubbed the Freshman of the Year.

Hockey

The Seattle T-birds scored all five of their goals in the third period to roll at Prince Albert 5-2.

The T-birds trailed 2-0 entering the third period, but Nolan Volcan (4:26), Ryan Gropp (4:43) and Dillon Hamaliuk (5:06) scored in a 40-second span for a 3-2 lead. Ian Briscoe and Sami Moilanen added goals less than a minute apart for the T-birds.

• Dominic Zwerger scored two goals to help the host Everett Silvertips to a 4-1 victory over the Red Deer Rebels.

Patrick Bajkov had the winning goal in the first period and Everett’s Eetu Tuulola scored on a penalty shot.