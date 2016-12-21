Yes, Chris Petersen is famous for using a few trick plays in a 2007 Fiesta Bowl upset of Oklahoma when he coached Boise State, but he says deception is a small part of what the Huskies’ offense does. But don’t let the opposition know that.

The woman approached Chris Petersen on the Paramount Studios lot in Hollywood one warm afternoon in July 2014. “Oh … my … god,” she gushed. “I just wanted to say, I’m a big fan. … The Fiesta Bowl was the greatest game I’ve ever seen. It was so much fun. The Statue of Liberty — phenomenal!”

“Thanks,” said Petersen, in Hollywood for his first Pac-12 media day appearance. “I’m glad you enjoyed it.”

Surely, Petersen has had other similar moments in the 10 years since he coached Boise State to that classic upset of Oklahoma, capping a perfect season in his head-coaching debut.

Dec. 31, Peach Bowl UW vs. Alabama, ESPN, noon

Even a decade later, and even in his third season at Washington, there isn’t a coach in college football connected to one game, and one play, more than Petersen is to the Fiesta Bowl and the Statue of Liberty. He loves and loathes that reputation all at once.

Loves it because he knows defenses have to spend extra time preparing for his offense’s assorted trick plays. Loathes it because he believes that reputation has been overcooked, that it demeans the hard-boiled core of the Huskies’ offensive philosophy.

“You know how I feel about that,” Petersen said after the Huskies used a wide-receiver pass to help them upset USC in Los Angeles last year. “It’s one trick play a game and it happened once and now we’re Trick Play University again.”

A day after the Huskies beat Colorado, 41-10, in the Dec. 2 Pac-12 championship game, Petersen happened to be recruiting at the same high-school game as then-Colorado defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt. Leavitt, who has since been hired away by Oregon, grumbled to Peter­sen that the Buffaloes had practiced “all week long” at stopping UW’s trick plays — and then the Huskies didn’t call any in the Pac-12 title game.

“I think it’s so funny because people don’t get it,” Petersen told 710 ESPN Seattle earlier this month. “And I don’t want people to get it. … We’re talking about, how many plays, like 900 plays during a season and we might run less than 20, maybe 15 deceptive-type plays. But yet everybody’s like, ‘That’s all they do is run trick plays.’ ”

In preparation for their Dec. 31 national semifinal against the No. 4 Huskies (12-1), top-ranked Alabama (13-0) is said to be charting every trick play Petersen’s teams have run over the last decade.

“They’ve got the manpower to do it, so go do it,” Peter­sen said Wednesday, referring to a large Alabama support staff that all together made more than $3 million last year.

In three seasons at Washington, the most common trick play Petersen’s offense has run revolves around a wide-receiver pass or some variation of a double pass. Wide receiver Dante Pettis has attempted four passes this season, completing two of them — both to tight end Darrell Daniels, including a 39-yard touchdown against California.

Overall, though, Jonathan Smith, UW’s offensive coordinator and play-caller, said the Huskies don’t run that many trick plays.

“We’ve had them (prepared) in each game, we just haven’t called all that many of them,” he said. “We’ve gotten to some later in the year that have had some success. We’re talking probably on average one a game this year.”

And what might the Huskies have in store for Alabama?

“We’ll probably have some tweaks here and there like we do every other week,” quarterback Jake Browning said. “But you can’t let a good team get you out of your rhythm that got you there.”

Tired arm?

In trying to explain his surprisingly off-kilter performance in the Pac-12 title game, Browning was quick to toss out the notion that he was “tired” at the end of a 13-game regular season.

The sophomore QB was 9 for 24 for 118 yards against Colorado. Those marked career lows in completion percentage and passing yards.

“It was just poor play on my part,” he said. “There’s no excuses for all that. At that point, everybody’s tired. I’m rarely getting hit, I’m rarely running, really. So I think I would be the last person to be tired.”

Petersen on Wednesday said he and strength coach Tim Socha are regularly evaluating repetitions for every player. The team charts all of Browning’s throws in practice, and players wear GPS devices to monitor how much they run.

“I think everybody’s tired. It’s just a lot of reps,” Petersen said. “You don’t think about your quarterback as much because everybody’s, like, wear and tear on your body.

“ I do know how many balls he’s thrown. Every day, it’s charted. That’s a lot of footballs that are thrown … so it’s good to be able to let not only him, but a lot of our guys rest.”