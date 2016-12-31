After scoring 2 points in 27 minutes against Gonzaga on Dec. 7, UW guard David Crisp has averaged 18.3 points in his last four games, a stretch in which the Huskies went 3-1. Washington opens Pac-12 play on Sunday against Washington State.

David Crisp doesn’t have a good reason to explain his dismal performance during Washington’s 98-71 defeat at then-No. 8 Gonzaga last month.

Physically, he felt fine and was excited for the game – UW’s first in Spokane against its cross-state rival since 2006.

“I actually felt good,” said Crisp, who went 0 for 7 from the field, including four missed three-pointers. He finished with a season-low two points in 27 minutes.

Sunday WSU men @ UW, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

“I didn’t feel like I played terrible, I just didn’t do anything,” Crisp said. “I was like I can’t be on the court not producing anything. I had good looks, open looks, but nothing was dropping. Even layups weren’t dropping.”

That’s when the soul-searching began.

“I just prayed and I was like, man, what’s going on?” Crisp said. “After that, I made calls. I talked to my family. I talked to my trainer and my AAU coach – people that are really there for me.

“They just told me, you’ve always been able to hoop. Nothing has changed. It’s just a different team. In order for you guys to do well, you got to step it up. I was like I’m not going to let us not doing well be because I’m not giving everything that I’ve got. From then on, I just said never again. I’ll never play like that again.”

Since that dreadful outing on Dec. 7, Crisp has put together his best four-game stretch during his two years with the Huskies men’s basketball team.

The 6-foot sophomore guard enters Sunday’s 5:30 p.m. Pac-12 opener between Washington (7-5) and Washington State (7-5) at Alaska Airlines Arena averaging 18.3 points in the past four games.

During Crisp’s resurgence, Washington is 3-1, including three straight wins. In the previous four games, he averaged 8.5 points and the Huskies were 1-3.

Crisp credits extra shooting sessions before and after practices, which helped him snap out of the shooting funk.

After the Gonzaga game, he also reached out to former UW star Dejounte Murray, who might have given Crisp the best advice he’s heard.

“Don’t worry about it, bro,” Murray, the San Antonio Spurs rookie, told Crisp. “Look forward to the next game and go out there and kill, because this chance doesn’t come around twice.”

Said Crisp: “That was good to hear. I needed that.”

Following the Gonzaga game, Crisp scored 21 points – all in the second half – during an 87-85 loss to Nevada. He tallied 15 points in the 92-86 win over Western Michigan and had 21 points and nine rebounds to help UW beat Cal Poly 77-61.

In UW’s last outing, a 94-72 beatdown over Seattle University, Crisp led the way with perhaps his most complete collegiate performance — 16 points, a career-high seven assists and five rebounds in 33 minutes.

“He is definitely a spark-plug type of player,” coach Lorenzo Romar said. “He has a flair for the dramatic when he plays. … He’s a playmaker.”

Crisp has become as indispensible for a high-scoring Huskies offense (86.3 scoring average) as a daring shot-maker who is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.8 points while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and on three-pointers.

His efficient three-point shooting is important for UW because Crisp was horrendous behind the arc last season, shooting 30.2 percent.

“He was off-balance on a lot of his shots, (and) I think he’s doing a better job that way,” Romar said. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence. He knows he’s going to get shots. He knows where there’s an opportunity to make plays. He’s not trying to force when the situation isn’t there. Less has become more for him.”

This season, Crisp is fourth in the Pac-12 with 70 three-point attempts. Nearly 60 percent of his shots are behind the arc.

“David has probably simplified the game,” Romar said. “David is maturing. He picks his spots a little better.”

Crisp admits the next step in the maturation process is being able to contribute when his shot isn’t falling.

“I can get better at making plays for everybody else,” said Crisp, who averages 2.3 assists. “And my defense, that can always get better.”