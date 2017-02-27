Washington senior Corey Pereira shot a 4-under 67, tied for the best round of the day, to help the Husky men’s golf team move into fourth place Monday in the Querencia Cabo (Mexico) Collegiate.

Pereira moved into a tie for fourth place in the individual standings at 5-under 137, three shots off the lead.

The Huskies are at even-par 568 through two rounds with the final round Tuesday. Oklahoma State leads at 552.

Women’s golf

Following a weather shortened day, Washington is tied for fifth (29 over) at the Bruin Wave Invitational in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Only two Huskies were able to complete both rounds. Round two will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday, followed by the final 18 holes.

“Today’s conditions were extremely windy and cold with torrential rain, so every team had a rough go,” said UW coach Mary Lou Mulflur.

Washington was led by freshman Karen Miyamoto who climbed 13 spots during her second round and is tied for 15th with IUW sophomore Wenyung Keh. Both are 6-over par with three holes to play in round two.

Baseball

Washington State dropped the series finale 7-3 at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles. The Cougars split the four-game series with the Lions, winning the Friday and Sunday contests.

LMU (4-4) took a 5-0 lead after the second inning. The Cougars (3-4) scored three runs in the third inning but couldn’t get any closer.