The sophomore won in 19 minutes, 36 seconds over the 6,000-meter course to lead six Huskies in the top nine.

In the third year of the Washington Invitational, the Huskies picked up their first team title, as sophomore Charlotte Prouse led the 12th-ranked UW women to a big win over a field that included the fourth-ranked Oregon Ducks on Saturday at Jefferson Park.

Prouse finished first in the 6,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 36 seconds, and the Husky women put six runners in the top-nine.

The Huskies scored 24 points, well ahead of Oregon’s 57. Washington State was sixth with 174 and Seattle U was ninth at 251.

UW’s Amy-Eloise Neale kicked hard to win a head-to-head race for third against Harvard’s Courtney Smith, Neale finishing in 19:47. Katie Knight was fifth (20:04) for the Huskies, and freshman Kaitlyn Neal was seventh in 20:11. Close behind to clinch the win was another freshman, Nikki Zielinski, in eighth-place, and junior Anna Maxwell was right next to Zielinski in ninth, both clocking 20:19.

In the men’s race, third-ranked Oregon was strong and picked up the win with 26 points. The Ducks were led by Edward Cheserek, three-time NCAA cross-country champion, who ran the 8K in 23:06. Colorado State took second (39) and the Huskies finished third (64), led by a fifth-place finish from Colby Gilbert. Seattle U was seventh at 195.

Volleyball

• The Seattle U volleyball team (9-8, 2-2 WAC) earned a 3-0 win over visiting Chicago State, 25-11, 26-24, 25-17.

For the Redhawks, Maja Stojanovic led all players with 12 kills on 14 swings and zero errors for an .857 hitting percentage. Matea Mamic had nine kills and hit .615 while Katarina Marinkovic added eight kills.