So Michael Porter Jr., aka the No. 1 prospect in the country, asked to be released from his letter of intent Wednesday. The most hyped recruit in Huskies hoops history looks all but assured to scratch Washington from his plans.

It wasn’t long ago that this would have been a devastating blow to the UW faithful; a left hook that would leave ’em woozy for the entire offseason. But I don’t know — after watching Mike Hopkins’ introductory news conference, I get the feeling this is the most optimistic fans have been in years.

In case you weren’t paying attention, the new Huskies men’s basketball coach is now 1-0. Not only did Hopkins win the presser Wednesday, he covered by about 50 points.

He showed ambition. He showed charisma. He showed what appeared to be sincere emotion. If this guy isn’t hellbent on turning UW into a national-title contender, he deserves a screen actors guild card.

Perhaps this was to be expected of a coach considered to be one of the nation’s top recruiters. Surely a man who sold Carmelo Anthony on Syracuse could sell a fan base on his vision. But even if you went into that introduction anticipating fireworks, Hopkins did more than just hold serve. He held court. And for one afternoon — convinced people he was the right choice to hold the reins.

“When we met Coach Hopkins, it didn’t take long for us to realize that he embodied everything that we were looking for in our next head coach,” UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen said. “There was something extremely special about him.”

Hopkins started off by noting how “incredible” the opportunity was, looking borderline awestruck in the process. He choked up when talking about Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, and thanked his former mentor for giving him a chance.

He confessed that he’s had some near sleepless nights while thinking about turning Hec Ed into one of the most electric, intimidating arenas in college basketball. He even treated the media like … what’s the word? People.

“Are you married? You remember that first time you met your wife?” said Hopkins to a reporter who asked why he took the Washington job when he was the head-coach-in-waiting at Syracuse. “This felt right. I can’t explain it.”

Although explain he did.

Hopkins mentioned how his father grew up in the Seattle area and how his family used to vacation on Lake Chelan. He acknowledged all the high-school talent in the area and the legacy his predecessor, Lorenzo Romar, built. He underscored how his values aligned with those of the university, and seemed genuine in his desire to stay here long term.

Is there a chance you would go back to Syracuse when Boeheim retires?

“I’m not leaving someplace to get the Syracuse job,” Hopkins said. “I had the Syracuse job.”

Maybe quotes don’t do justice to the presence Hopkins had Wednesday. Maybe you just had to be there. And though winning a press conference may not mean much in professional sports, it can mean everything at the collegiate level.

Hopkins understands that he is just as much of a salesman as he is a coach. You get the feeling he was speaking to recruits Wednesday more than he was the media and general public.

Still, while gregarious, Hopkins never came across as greasy. He kind of reminded of you another coach on campus by the name of Chris Petersen.

Like Petersen, Hopkins emphasized how a recruit’s “fit” mattered more to him than his national ranking. Never did he give the impression he was going act differently toward Porter Jr. than he would any other prospect.

Would he love to have him? Sure. But not at the expense of the culture he wants to create. Huskies fans should be happy about that.

Of course, there are still legitimate questions hanging over Hopkins’ head. As the San Jose Mercury News pointed out recently, only three lifelong assistants have been hired to coach Pac-12 teams since the turn of the century (Oregon State’s Jay John, Washington State’s Paul Graham, and Stanford’s Johnny Dawkins) and they produced just one NCAA tournament appearance in 18 combined seasons. Can Hopkins succeed in a major conference despite never having built a program from scratch?

There is also the matter of the sanctions Syracuse was levied with while Hopkins was on staff — sanctions that led to a nine-game suspension for Boeheim, who had to forfeit 108 wins. But as Hopkins and Cohen pointed out, none of the violations were tied to him.

Obviously, this is just the beginning. Nobody — not Cohen, Hopkins nor anyone in the country — knows how this will turn out. The hire remains unconventional and is still loaded with risk. But just as Cohen wasted no time in bringing Hopkins aboard, Hopkins wasted no time in creating excitement.

So yeah, Michael Porter Jr. announced that he wants out of his commitment. Even so, my guess is that most Huskies fans are thinking about what they gained — not what they lost.