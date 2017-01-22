The forward also scored 20 points and Kelsey Plum added 29 more as the No. 8 Huskies beat the Cougars 87-44.

PULLMAN — Chantel Osahor is vocal about her desire to be the nation’s best rebounder, according to Washington coach Mike Neighbors.

“It’s what she works for, it’s how she wants to be identified,” Neighbors said. “She wants the three-point shot to not be what people want to talk about and imitate.”

Osahor, who leads the NCAA in rebounds per game, sent that message by grabbing a Pac-12-record 30 rebounds and supplemented it with 20 points to lead No. 8 Washington past Washington State 87-44 on Sunday.

FRIDAY California @ Washington, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Only 11 players in NCAA history have grabbed as many boards in a game.

“I feel like I kind of just do that every game,” Osahor said. “A lot of them came to me today. I don’t know how well (they) shot from the floor, but there was a lot of rebounds to get.”

“It’s a testament to (Osahor), I think everybody struggles against her,” Washington State coach June Daughterty said. “We took 71 shots tonight, and the majority of our boards were defensive. She’s got some of the stronger hands of anyone in the game. We gave her a lot of rebounds, too, because of not being able to score.”

Osahor corralled a board over three Cougars, and converted a second-chance bucket late in the third. The rebound was her 25th of the night, and tied the school record for rebounds in a game. She had five more, and was subbed out early in the fourth quarter.

The previous conference record was 27, set by Oregon’s Jillian Alleyne in 2012.

The national leading scorer Kelsey Plum scored 29 points for Washington (19-2, 7-1 Pac-12). She passed former Minnesota standout and current member of the WNBA’s Connecticut Suns Rachel Banham for sixth place on the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list.

But she claims to not give the records much thought.

“I’m not aware of it,” Plum said. “I’m only aware of it because (the media) brings it up every time.”

Washington State (8-11, 3-5) was held to 25.4 percent shooting from the field, 19 percent from three-point range.

The Huskies went up 11-3 in the first quarter, and did not let Washington State back into the game.

WSU’s Krystle McKenzie beat the first quarter buzzer with a long three-pointer, but not much else fell for the Cougars, who trailed by 32 at half and shot 25.4 percent from the field.

Note

• The Cougars were missing their top three scorers. After losing Borislava Hristova and Louise Brown, freshman standout Chanelle Molina suffered a season-ending ACL tear on Jan. 13 against Arizona State.

• The Huskies play California Friday and have a top-10 matchup against No. 10 Stanford on Sunday, both at home.