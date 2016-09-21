Coach Sonny Dykes implemented a new rule after Vic Enwere’s blunder last week when he dropped the ball before the goal line. Every time a Golden Bear scores, he must hand the ball to the official.

Sonny Dykes can laugh about it now, but the California football coach doesn’t really know what Vic Enwere was thinking when he dropped the football just before reaching the goal line on a 55-yard run.

Fortunately, for the Golden Bears the gaffe had no bearing on their 50-43 upset win over then-No. 11 Texas.

However, the showboating maneuver prompted Dykes to implement a new rule.

“Every time we score a touchdown from now on, we will hand the ball directly to an official,” he told USA Today.

The mistake could have been costly. The Bears had a 7-point lead in the final two minutes when Enwere appeared to seal the victory with a long run.

After dropping the ball, it bounced in the end zone. Even though a Texas player picked it up about three seconds after it hit the ground, officials blew the play dead before recovery and gave Cal the ball at the 1-yard line.

“We certainly made it a little more interesting than it needed to be down the stretch,” Dykes said this week. “We were fortunate it worked out the way it did for us. It’s a great learning opportunity for us, and we won’t make that mistake again.”

It was the third time this season a college player flipped the ball on the ground before reaching the end zone.

“It’s really a strange phenomenon,” Dykes said. “I don’t understand it. But I can assure you it won’t ever happen to us again. We’ll get it fixed.”

Oregon coach Mark Helfrich is still haunted by the Ducks’ 42-20 loss to Ohio State in the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, particularly Byron Marshall’s 70-yard touchdown reception when he dropped the ball short of the end zone.

“Frustration and bewilderment (and) a lot of bad words,” said Helfrich, when asked what he was thinking during Marshall’s goal-line gaffe. “It’s kind of like losing your composure. I’m not saying he was a selfish person at all, but it’s not team first at that point. It’s all about me and not the rest of the 10 guys that helped put me in the end zone.”

Marshall’s premature celebration has had a lasting impact on the Ducks.

“It’s something we stress all the time — run through the goal line,” Helfrich said. “Hand the ball to the official and celebrate with your teammates.”

Where’s JuJu?

His first quarterback is starting Sunday for the Cleveland Browns and his second one was demoted to the bench on Monday.

USC star receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has had three quarterbacks in the past four games, and the transition from Cody Kessler to Max Browne to Sam Darnold partly explains why he’s off to a slow start.

So far this season, he has just 11 catches for 99 yards. Last year he led the Pac-12 with 1,454 receiving yards. He also had 89 catches and 10 receiving touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior is eligible for next year’s NFL draft, so it might behoove the Trojans to get him the ball while they have him.

Around the Pac-12

• UCLA senior defensive end Takkarist McKinley took to Twitter and questioned the absence of Bruins linebacker Mique Juarez, who has taken a six-week leave of absence. They engaged in a series of tweets that have been deleted.

Juarez told the Los Angeles Times the strain of being a high-profile football player prompted the layoff. He hopes to join the Bruins this season.

• Oregon went for two points after every touchdown and made just one conversion during Saturday’s 35-32 loss at Nebraska.

If the Ducks had gone the traditional route and successfully kicked a PAT after each touchdown, they would have theoretically been tied after regulation.

Oregon is 4 of 11 on two-point conversions this season. Still, Helfrich said the problem isn’t the strategy. He blames coaching and execution for the Ducks’ inability to convert the two-point play.

Between 2011 and 2015, Oregon converted 22 of 38 two-point conversions.

• In its latest set of odds released Tuesday, Bovada.lv added Washington quarterback Jake Browning to the seven players given wagering odds to win the Heisman Trophy. Browning is a 40-1 longshot.

• Cal junior wide receiver Chad Hansen was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, which annually recognizes the top receiver in the nation. He leads FBS players in receptions (40), receptions per game (13.3), receiving yards (546) and receiving yards per game (182.0). He’s also tied for the lead in receiving TDs (5).

• Utah coined the nickname “Sack Lake City” two years ago, and the Utes are living up to the moniker this season. They have 15 sacks, which is second in the nation.

• Arizona receiver Nate Phillips, who caught three passes for 35 yards last week, has at least one reception in 36 straight games. He’s tied for the fifth-longest active streak in the nation.