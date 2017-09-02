The Huskies (4-1) hit .333 as a team while the Redhawks (1-4) were held to .119.

Carly DeHoog had a big game as Washington posted a 25-12, 25-16, 25-22 home victory over Seattle University in women’s volleyball action Saturday.

DeHoog, a senior from Ontario, Calif., had 10 kills with a .643 hitting percentage, seven blocks and two aces.

“Carly DeHoog was steady as usual and was able to contribute in three ways — as a server, blocker and attacker,” said UW coach Keegan Cook.

Washington sophomore Kara Bajema led all players with 11 kills and freshman Lauren Sanders added eight on a .538 percentage with six blocks.

“Big things that we can rely on right now are blocking and to some degree our serving today,” said Cook. “Those are good things to steady us while we find our offensive rhythm. Still moving pieces in and out of the lineup, trying to give people lots of opportunities to learn.”

Washington had 11 blocks compared to three for SU, and led in digs 28-22 and service aces 5-1.

“Avie Niece came off the bench in the third set and played with great poise,” Cook said, “I thought Courtney Schwan did a nice job defensively; sometimes as a hitter if you’re not hitting the way you want it can affect the rest of your game but she continued to contribute defensively.”

Katarina Marinkovic had eight kills for the Redhawks.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL

• Seattle U (1-5), in its second game of the day in the tournament put on by Washington and SU, dropped a 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 decision to Santa Clara (3-3) at Connolly Center. Allison Kantor topped the Broncos with 10 kills and Michelle Gajdka added nine. Katarina Glavinic had seven kills for the Redhawks. SU and the Broncos went back and forth through a tight first set that featured 11 tie scores and five lead changes. Knotted at 17-17, Santa Clara pulled ahead by two points and would hold onto the lead for the remainder of the way. Tijana Milojevic had a match-high 11 digs for SU while Shae Harris collected 26 assists.

• Host Chaminade (1-1) posted a 25-23, 16-25, 15-25, 25-15, 15-11 victory over Seattle Pacific (2-1) in the Hawaii Challenge. Olivia Turner had a career-high 16 kills for the Falcons in the losing effort. Hannah Lautenbach 11 kills and 10 digs for SPU. In a late game Friday, SPU swept Hawaii Pacific 30-28, 26-24, 25-20 as Turner had key kills on the final points of the first two games and finished with 13.

• Kaylie Loewen had 11 kills to pace Gonzaga (2-3) to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 victory over Nevada (2-4) in the Gonzaga Invitational in Spokane. Sarah Penner added nine kills for the winners.

SOCCER

• Federal Way’s Gabriela Pelogi had a hat trick as Western Washington (2-0) dominated Holy Names 7-1 in women’s action at Moraga, Calif. The Vikings, the top-ranked teams in the country in Division II, now have won 26 consecutive games dating back to last year to tie for the sixth-longest winning streak in NCAA Division II history and the current 27-game unbeaten streak (26-0-1) is tied for 10th-longest. Pelogi had four goals and two assists in the Vikings’ two-game road trip.