After two years of sharp declines in season-ticket sales, the Washington Huskies are pleading with fans to come back to the games. The university needs to sell more tickets to help staunch a deficit of nearly $15 million.

The University of Washington football team had high expectations entering this season, its third under coach Chris Petersen, and expects to contend for its first Pac-12 Conference championship since 2000.

And the Huskies have been on track thus far, winning their first five games and ranking fifth in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. Washington stayed undefeated with a rousing 44-6 victory over Stanford last Friday before a sellout crowd of 72,072, the largest they’ve had at Husky Stadium since renovating and reopening it in 2013.

But will that success and excitement sustain itself and translate into higher attendance?

The university and its athletic department hope so. After two years of declining attendance at Husky Stadium, the university’s athletic department in June projected a $14.8 million deficit in fiscal-year 2016 — although some department officials say that projection may be too high.

It’s the second year in a row the athletic department projected a deficit; it posted a loss of $863,136 for the 2014-15 fiscal year.

New UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen said ticket sales are “a huge factor” in improving the financial outlook at Husky Stadium, whose lavish $282 million renovation was supposed to pay for itself with higher-priced seats.

With its luxury boxes and plush suites, the stadium made more money in ticket sales in 2015 than it did in 2011 — the last year the team played in the old stadium.

But the new stadium also is significantly more expensive to operate. At the same time, the stadium had “pretty massive decline in attrition in season tickets” from 2013 to 2015, Cohen said — a decline that closely paralleled the team’s mediocre record in that stretch.

The reasons for the decline in ticket sales are varied — quality of opponents, unpredictable game times dictated by television and changing habits of fans who would prefer to watch at home — but officials say the fix is, simply, to win.

“Let’s be honest: Seeing a great football team play is the best thing you can do to improve the game-day experience,” said Cohen, who took over from Scott Woodward this year.

“We have a lot of work to do to grow the fan base to where we want and need it to be to have the program we want to have — and that’s to have a (home-field) advantage with a sold-out stadium,” she said.

First sellout in years

The 2016 deficit will be covered by the athletic department’s reserve fund of more than $30 million. UW athletics also is projecting a budget deficit for 2017 and 2019, but says its reserve fund could dwindle to less than $10 million by 2019 if new revenue projections are not met.

Those numbers could be adjusted downward this month. The UW Regents are scheduled to meet again Oct. 13.

Until last Friday’s game, Husky Stadium had not had a sellout since the 2013 Apple Cup, a stretch of 17 games. During the 2014 and 2015 seasons, the highest-priced season tickets sold out in those years, but sales of both Tyee Club tickets — the largest block of premium tickets in the stadium — and general-admission season tickets declined since the stadium opened, according to records obtained by The Seattle Times.

In 2016, the Huskies have sold about 14,000 Tyee Club season tickets — 14 percent fewer than in 2013. General season tickets have dropped since 2013 by about 7 percent.

Cohen said before the 2016 season that sales were shaping up well, with a season-ticket renewal rate of 92 percent. “We haven’t seen a number like that for three years,” she said.

But the quality of opponents did not appear to be helping at the box office early this season. The Huskies averaged 58,823 in their first three home games against Rutgers, Idaho and Portland State.

The Huskies’ nonconference schedule features home games against Montana and Fresno State and a road game against Rutgers next season, and home games against North Dakota, Nevada and BYU in 2018.

Cohen has said she’s looking for a marquee opponent for a home-and-away series in 2022 and 2023. Those types of matchups typically are arranged about five years in advance, and she said making those matchups work is “more challenging than people think.”

“As much as we love Husky Stadium — we know it’s the greatest setting in college football — it’s geographically really far. A lot of the schools we’ve been talking to don’t have alumni bases here and they’re not recruiting in the state of Washington significantly, so those are all factors that other schools are looking at when they’re trying to decide the home-and-home series,” she said.

UW’s mediocre records in 2014 and 2015 — though the team went to bowl games both years, the Huskies were a combined 15-12 — also hurt individual game-day ticket sales. In 2013, the athletic department sold 63,103 individual game-day tickets. In 2014, the number dipped to 46,375. Last year, it sold 58,346.

The 2015 season’s game-day ticket sales netted $4.7 million, a significant improvement over the previous year’s take of $2.92 million, in large part because of two games: the one against Oregon and the last game of the regular season with Washington State. Those two games alone generated sales of 15,853 tickets and 18,324 tickets, respectively.

Athletic-department officials say that’s to be expected. Even-year ticket sales are always lower than odd-year sales because the Huskies host WSU and Oregon at home on odd years. In fact, the UW expects to have a surplus in fiscal year 2018 in large part because of the good ticket sales anticipated from the 2017 WSU and Oregon home games. It will also receive a bulk payment from Don James Center seat renewals.

But they also believe 2016 should be a good year because of home games remaining against Pac-12 teams, Oregon State, USC and Arizona State.

“There was never an expectation that the first three games would sell out,” UW associate athletic director Carter Henderson said. “We budgeted conservatively for the first three games, and we’re pacing above what we have budgeted for in terms of single-game ticket sales.”

National TV competition

When fans don’t renew season tickets, their top concern is the unpredictable game times dictated by a national TV schedule, Cohen said.

“What’s unknown, and what’s such a big part of our gate and our revenue, is our single-game sales,” she said.

UW isn’t alone in its struggle to compete with the TV broadcasts.

In recent years, college athletic directors around the country have started to voice concern about people staying home to watch games on TV, rather than buying season tickets, said Gilbert Gaul, the author of “Billion-Dollar Ball: A Journey Through the Big-Money Culture of College Football.” But Gaul said it’s “a little bit fuzzy” whether live TV is having a significant impact on ticket sales.

Other technologies — including the use of cellphones to stay tuned to a game or watch highlights later — could be a “more long-term threat to the game, and hence to the revenue streams,” he said. Younger fans “all have these devices, and why sit in a stadium and blow three hours out of your life?”

Cohen agreed. “It’s a new age,” she said.

“I think there’s no question that now, more than ever, you absolutely have to have a competitive product on the field, because people can consume your team in a variety of ways that they couldn’t before,” she said.

Gaul said the fact that the midpriced Tyee Club season tickets and public reserved tickets did not sell as briskly the past two years suggests that “maybe they were a little bit overly optimistic or aggressive in their pricing strategy — maybe there isn’t quite the demand there.”

Tyee season tickets cost $495 in addition to $250 to $750 for the season. (In 2011, comparable tickets cost $383 in addition to $175 to $425 for the season). “The people who are buying them aren’t necessarily wealthy, not incredibly wealthy like the people who are getting luxury boxes,” he said.

Gaul also wondered if Seattle culture and competition for sports dollars with the Seahawks might be sapping ticket sales.

“Seattle’s different — it’s a literary community, people still read books, and there’s a lot more going on” in this city than in some other college football towns, like Eugene, where Oregon football dominates the sports landscape. People may also be choosing to buy tickets to Seahawks games instead, and perhaps all the new tech workers moving here aren’t interested in college football, he speculated.

The bottom line, though: A winning team always will attract fans.

“The team’s been mediocre the last two years, and that does have an important impact on ticket sales,” he said. “If the team turns around this year … I think you’ll see those tickets generally come back.”

Increasing costs

Cohen said many other factors have combined to cause the athletic department’s deficit. Among them: the growing expense of operating an athletic department, and the increase in student-athlete costs. Beginning with the 2015-16 school year, the NCAA changed the rules on what costs an athletic scholarship can cover beyond tuition, room and board and books.

“It’s much more complicated than just the (football) stadium,” she said, adding that if UW had not renovated the stadium, “our revenues wouldn’t be where they are today in certain categories.”

Gaul said the Huskies aren’t the only college team with a new stadium that’s hard to fill. The University of California, Berkeley has “struggled, too — they oversold seating and the renovation, it didn’t work out anywhere near to where they expected.” Reports earlier this year said Cal’s athletic department had a $9 million deficit.

New stadiums, whether professional or college, usually do well the first year they open because of the novelty factor. “As long as the team is strong — when they open up the stadium, the numbers are great,” he said. “When the team begins to struggle, those numbers decline.”

When the UW Board of Regents approved the stadium plan in November 2010, a consultant’s report showed that the stadium would be able to pay for itself even with a conservatively projected attendance rate of 84 percent and gifts of $15 million, instead of the projected $50 million. The actual attendance rate last year, on average, was 61,919 — or an 88 percent attendance rate in the 70,000-seat stadium. Athletics did raise $50 million in donations.

Game-day costs have been higher, although officials say it’s hard to tease out the expenses to make an apples-to-apples comparison with the cost of running the old stadium. The sophisticated new videoboards, for example, required hiring new employees to to create and manage the content. Hardware and its upkeep also cost more.

The athletic department revealed the deficit in June, shortly before a regents meeting. Regents were strongly critical of Woodward for failing to alert the governing board, calling it “a bad-faith effort” on Woodward’s part to use one-time money, paid by the Pac-12 in advance to UW for future multimedia advertising, and apply it to the budget, masking the extent of the problem.

The one-time money that UW received last year for multimedia and other forms of advertising — which totaled $7 million — was associated with a complex deal that involves dollars the university receives for advertising displayed during home games. In effect, the athletic department opted to take an advance payment on those revenues last year from the Pac-12.

Woodward left the UW in January for a similar position at Texas A&M.

Since she took over in January, first on an interim basis and then permanently in May, Cohen said she has spent much of her time working on budget issues. She froze hiring for a year and cut the travel budget, among other moves.

She believes the football program under Petersen is on the right track — not just for this season but for the years to come.

“I think there ’s a real sense of optimism everywhere in this town of the potential of this program,” she said. “You can feel it. Everywhere you go, you can feel the spirit and the excitement.”