When this football season ends, Rondeau will walk away from broadcasting, content that the time is right.

Bob Rondeau thought Thursday’s announcement of his pending retirement might sneak past people, overshadowed by the unveiling of the NFL schedule.

“I was kind of hoping it might be gently swept under the rug,’’ he said.

Sorry, Bob, it doesn’t work that way for legends. After 37 years as the Voice of the Huskies, the news was a jolt. It’s hard to imagine a world without Rondeau’s signature call of “Touchdown, Washington!,’’ which has saluted UW scores from Toussaint Tyler to Myles Gaskin. Not to mention the hundreds of Husky basketball games he’s called since 1985, from the NCAA tournament to the painful campaign just completed.

But when this football season ends, Rondeau will indeed walk away from both jobs, content that the time is right. Though friends and colleagues who inundated him with well wishes in the wake of the announcement sometimes had a pleading message — “I’ve been told I can’t retire many times already,’’ he laughed — Rondeau is quick to point out that he’s 67.

In other words, oh, yes he can.

“People say, ‘You’re not old enough to retire,’’ he said. “The fact is, I am old enough to retire. I’ve been telling people, I’m old enough to retire, and young enough to enjoy it. That’s the plan.”

On Saturday, sitting casually in the radio booth at Husky Stadium waiting for the spring football preview to commence, Rondeau couldn’t help but flash back to his very first UW broadcast in the same venue on Sept. 9, 1978. The opponent was UCLA, and the Huskies lost 10-7. But Rondeau, who had nearly quit broadcasting the year before to open a fly-fishing store with his dad in Arizona, was thrilled with his gig as Bruce King’s color man.

“I remember it vividly,’’ he said. “It was kind of a cloudy, mucky day like this. It was our first crack at it. Can we really do this? I just remember the absolute exhilaration when we signed off, and just kind of sat back and said, ‘I’ll be damned.’ ”

Giving up that rush — one that has been replicated countless times for Rondeau, in stadiums and courts around the country — is not something he does lightly. Retirement is a notion he’s entertained before in recent years, but rejected, until now. He wants to make it clear he’s not ill, nor does he feel his performance is declining. In fact, that’s precisely the point.

“I’ve always thought in my own mind that when the time came, I’d know,’’ he said. “My greatest fear in this has been to overstay my welcome, and certainly I’ve been welcomed here. The university has been fabulous through the years. IMG is a great organization to work for. My welcome was as long as I wanted it to be. I didn’t want to abuse that, never wanted to overstay that.

“Frankly, I like the notion of going out while I’ve still got some game. I can still do this to the standards I expect of myself, which I guarantee are probably higher than anyone’s. I’ve always kept a very keen eye and ear out for any kind of slippage or that kind of thing.”

Rondeau is eager for quality time with his three grandchildren, and looks forward to exploring the world with his wife, Molly — travel “for its own sake,” he says, rather than for the purpose of calling a game. The grind of the road, he admits, is not quite as fun as it used to be.

And, of course, much of his retirement plans revolve around his beloved fly fishing, the prevailing passion of Rondeau’s life that doesn’t involve family or the Huskies. In fact, Rondeau expects to immerse himself in advocacy pertaining to what he calls “the politics” of fishing.

The Voice of the Huskies may soon be the Voice of Steelhead and Salmon.

“Everyone has a voice — the sport-fishing industry has a voice, the commercial industry has a voice, the tribes have a voice,’’ he said. “Unfortunately, the fish have no voice. There’s got to be a place in the entire process for an advocate on their behalf to try to keep this thing going. I am really concerned we’re heading toward a very, very dead-end tunnel in that regard. I’d like my grandkids to be able to do some of things in their lives I’ve been able to do.”

Rondeau is hoping that this coming season doesn’t turn into the spectacle of a Vin Scullyesque farewell tour, though there might not be much he can do to stop it. As the end nears — and Rondeau hopes fervently it goes all the way until the national-championship game — the sentiment surrounding his pending departure will peak.

“I don’t expect rocking chairs in every stadium we go to,’’ he said. “I will go somewhat gently into the night, if I have anything to say about it.”

The end has already come in basketball, and while Rondeau joked with Lorenzo Romar after his firing that they were a package deal, that is not the case. Yet Rondeau felt that it was an appropriate time to walk away from that gig.

“It’s a new time in Husky basketball and probably a good place to get off the boat and let someone new come in,’’ he said.

Speaking of which, let it be known that Rondeau wants no part of the process of picking his successor — which might turn out to be two people, one for football and another for basketball.

“I will very purposefully divorce myself from that,’’ he said. “I’m not going to endorse anybody. If I’m asked about certain people, I’ll give very honest opinions, but I’m staying away from that process completely. I think there will be a great list of people that are interested in this job, because it’s one of the best jobs in America, in my opinion.”

Good enough that Rondeau never pursued another job in the nearly four decades he held it, and only once was mildly temped to listen to overtures, when KOMO lost the Husky contract to KIRO in 1985. But he stayed put, and now is left with a lifetime worth of Husky memories to take with him, from his first Rose Bowl in 1981 under Don James to last year’s run to the Peach Bowl by Chris Petersen.

In 2018, Rondeau looks forward to tailgating at Husky games, then sitting in the stands and rooting for the team to which he’s devoted his professional life.

“That’s going to be fun,’’ he said. “I am a fan first, as we all are. And a voice second to that.”

Rondeau is a voice second to none, unparalleled in his ability to convey the excitement of the moment. He jokes that Petersen is free to use his departure as motivation for the Huskies to take it all the way to the national championship after falling just short last year.

“He can tell them, ‘Don’t win it for the school, don’t win it for me, don’t win it for yourself, but by God, win it for Rondeau,’ ’’ he said with a laugh. “If Chris wants to do that, I’m totally down with it.”