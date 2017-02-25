This week’s letters to the sports editor cover the Huskies, Mariners and our piece on Valley High.

Kelsey Plum

UW star is a joy to watch

It’s strange attending a UW women’s basketball game, rooting for the opponents to keep the game close so Kelsey Plum will play 40 minutes! I’ve never gotten so much entertainment in my lifetime. She’s incredible.

Encourage Storm management to trade up for the first pick in the WNBA draft. I’ll buy season tickets 10 minutes after they draft her.

Wayne English, Seattle

Might be worth a try

I think Lorenzo Romar should suit Plum up for one of the Husky men’s final games. They might have a chance to win one.

OMalley0408 (online comment)

Baseball

Baseball doesn’t need these changes

Listening to sports pundits this week discuss the changes baseball commissioner Rob Manfred wants to institute made my head want to explode. A common theme was, “We have to make the game more interesting for millennials.”

Really? The generation with the attention span of a gnat, who got a trophy for putting their shoes on the correct feet?

What’s next, Rob, a one-out inning? Get the game over in about 45 minutes?

Leave the game of baseball alone. It’s one of the few things left in our culture that isn’t based on instant gratification.

Rick Stanton, Bainbridge Island

Mariners’ new slogan not so inspiring?

“Whatever It Takes” is the lamest sports-team slogan I’ve ever heard. “Whatever It Takes” to do what? Win the game? Fill the seats with fans? Not get hurt? Look like you give a damn? Keep your uniform clean? I have no idea.

The Mariners’ front office has got to remember that they’re dealing with multimillionaire professional athletes. A more meaningful slogan would be “Please earn your money today, you lazy cretins. Thank you.”

Jeffrey Weiser, Redmond

Hairy situation

The trifecta (Larry Stone column, “Mariners are giving new meaning to ‘hairy situation’ in spring training”). Long hair, a new hat logo and a new mantra — “Whatever it takes.”

I’m going to need to see the sabermetrics on all this, but I believe this is a winning combination.

traumatizer (online comment)

High schools

Valley High tale brings back memories

I heard stories from my dad as I was growing up about the Valley team winning the state tourney title (Jayson Jenks story, “How tiny Valley High took the 1936 Washington state basketball tournament by storm”) and have read other stories about the exploit over the years, but none better than this. Interesting year … 1936 … Hitler, Olympic champs Jesse Owens and “Boys In The Boat” crew, and locally the “Boys of Valley High.”

If you’ve ever driven through Menlo you have a good understanding of how unbelievable the exploit was by the Valley boys. If you haven’t driven through I suggest you do, but don’t blink.

BhamDawg (online comment)

