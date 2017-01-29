The Huskies led for most of the first half before the Wildcats got going. Markelle Fultz scored just 16 points on 8-of-23 shooting for UW.

TUCSON, Ariz. — In a season of struggles, a loss on the road can sometimes be a positive.

Especially when it’s close and it comes against the No. 7 team in the nation, which won its 14th straight game.

Kadeem Allen scored 14 points to lead five Arizona players in double figures and the Arizona Wildcats wore down Washington Huskies 77-66 on Sunday.

Wednesday USC @ Washington, 8 p.m., ESPNU

“That was a big step for us,” UW’s Markelle Fultz told The News Tribune after scoring 16 points on 8-of-23 shooting. He was 0 for 4 on three-pointers and missed all four of his free throws.

“Thought we played the right way,” UW coach Lorenzo Romar told the TNT.

Arizona (20-2, 9-0 Pac-12) erased a nine-point first-half deficit for its 18th consecutive home win.

And coach Sean Miller seems not at all satisfied.

He said his team was tentative against the Washington zone early, committed too many first-half turnovers (nine) and, most of all, gave up way too many second-chance points (18).

Miller didn’t think the Wildcats played well in their win over Washington State on Thursday night, either, and traced the problems to all the accolades the team received for their road sweep of the Los Angeles schools the previous week.

“All of a sudden to me we’re a little bit ahead of ourselves,” Miller said. “A lot of people saying great things and watching our effort level, our consistency, our togetherness. We weren’t near this week where we were coming in.”

Romar had a far different assessment of the Wildcats.

“I do know how you guys feel in Tucson about your team, but that’s an awfully good basketball team,” Romar said. “ … You pretty much have to play close to perfect, error-free basketball to beat Arizona here, and we didn’t quite do that today.”

Washington led virtually the entire first half before Arizona’s offense finally got moving and pulled away in the second.

Arizona took its first lead since it was 4-2 on Allen’s driving layup that put the Wildcats up 40-39 with 16:57 to play.

Trier, in his third game back from his suspension for using a banned substance, scored four points on two free throws and a driving layup and the Wildcats led 61-49 with 7:33 to go.

Washington never got closer than seven after that.

Fultz said he loved playing in the noisy McKale Center.

“It’s great to play in an atmosphere like this,” he said. “I wish all our games were like that. It gets me fired up.”