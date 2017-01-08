More than 20,000 are without power around Seattle, and that includes Alaska Airlines Arena, where the No. 12 UW women are scheduled to face No. 9 UCLA at 2 p.m on ESPN2.

UW athletics is waiting on updates from Seattle City Light and does not have an update on the status of the Huskies’ game against the Bruins, other than it will be delayed. Fans will be allowed to enter the arena at 1:30, though when the game will start is still unknown.

.@UW_WBB will clearly be delayed today should power be restored. Have been told ESPN will hold for either a 2:02PM, 2:32PM or 3:02PM tip. — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) January 8, 2017

We will update this post as more information becomes available.