More than 20,000 lost power around Seattle Sunday afternoon, and that included Alaska Airlines Arena, where the No. 12 UW women were scheduled to face No. 9 UCLA at 2 p.m on ESPN2.

Power was restored at the arena shortly after UW began letting fans in at 1:30. The start time was pushed back an hour to 3 p.m. It will still be televised on ESPN2.

Seattle City Light identified an equipment failure as the cause for the outage. It projects it shouldn’t take longer than two hours to restore power across the city.

.@UW_WBB will clearly be delayed today should power be restored. Have been told ESPN will hold for either a 2:02PM, 2:32PM or 3:02PM tip. — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) January 8, 2017

We will begin letting fans into Alaska Airlines Arena at 1:30PM. There is still no update on a start time. Stay tuned for more information. — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) January 8, 2017

Power is back!!! New tip time: 3 p.m. PT. #GoDawgs — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) January 8, 2017

We will update this post as more information becomes available.