More than 20,000 lost power around Seattle Sunday afternoon, and that included Alaska Airlines Arena, where the No. 12 UW women were scheduled to face No. 9 UCLA at 2 p.m on ESPN2.
Power was restored at the arena shortly after UW began letting fans in at 1:30. The start time was pushed back an hour to 3 p.m. It will still be televised on ESPN2.
Seattle City Light identified an equipment failure as the cause for the outage. It projects it shouldn’t take longer than two hours to restore power across the city.
We will update this post as more information becomes available.
