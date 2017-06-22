Philadelphia takes the guard, who becomes the first No. 1 pick in Husky basketball history and gives Washington the top pick in the NBA and WNBA drafts, a first for any school.
As expected, Washington point guard Markelle Fultz was the first pick in Thursday’s NBA draft in New York.
Fultz was the No. 1 selection by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Fultz averaged 23.2 points last season at UW, tops among freshmen, and added 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, the only Division I player to reach those stats. He walked across the stage Thursday night at Barclays Center wearing red sneakers made of basketballs.
The 76ers had the No. 1 pick for the second straight year after trading with the Boston Celtics on Monday. Now they add Fultz to a promising young core that includes Rookie of the Year finalists Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, plus Ben Simmons, the top pick from last year who sat out all season with a foot injury.
The Los Angeles Lakers have the second pick again and the Celtics moved down two spots to third after the deal with their Atlantic Division rivals.
|First time for everything
|With Markelle Fultz going No. 1 overall, it marks the first time the same school has had the top overall pick in the NBA and WNBA drafts in the same year. A look at three previous times one school came closest to pulling that off:
|Year
|School
|WNBA
|NBA
|2002
|UConn
|Sue Bird (No. 1 overall
|Caron Butler (No. 10 overall)
|2004
|UConn
|Diana Taurasi (No. 1 overall)
|Emeka Okafor (No. 2 overall)
|2009
|Louisville
|Angel McCoughtry (No. 1 overall)
|Terrence Williams (No. 11 overall)
