Philadelphia takes the guard, who becomes the first No. 1 pick in Husky basketball history and gives Washington the top pick in the NBA and WNBA drafts, a first for any school.

By
The Associated Press

As expected, Washington point guard Markelle Fultz was the first pick in Thursday’s NBA draft in New York.

Fultz was the No. 1 selection by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Fultz averaged 23.2 points last season at UW, tops among freshmen, and added 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, the only Division I player to reach those stats. He walked across the stage Thursday night at Barclays Center wearing red sneakers made of basketballs.

The 76ers had the No. 1 pick for the second straight year after trading with the Boston Celtics on Monday. Now they add Fultz to a promising young core that includes Rookie of the Year finalists Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, plus Ben Simmons, the top pick from last year who sat out all season with a foot injury.

The Los Angeles Lakers have the second pick again and the Celtics moved down two spots to third after the deal with their Atlantic Division rivals.

First time for everything
With Markelle Fultz going No. 1 overall, it marks the first time the same school has had the top overall pick in the NBA and WNBA drafts in the same year. A look at three previous times one school came closest to pulling that off:
Year School WNBA NBA
2002 UConn Sue Bird (No. 1 overall Caron Butler (No. 10 overall)
2004 UConn Diana Taurasi (No. 1 overall) Emeka Okafor (No. 2 overall)
2009 Louisville Angel McCoughtry (No. 1 overall) Terrence Williams (No. 11 overall)
