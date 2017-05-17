Woman, 19, says rowers were circulating a sexually explicit video of her and them.

Two members of the Washington men’s rowing team have been suspended indefinitely from the program while University of Washington police investigate an alleged sexual assault.

According to a KING-TV report, a 19-year-old woman told police that the two rowers were circulating a sexually explicit video of her and the two men. According to KING, the woman said she had no memory of the incident and went to UW’s Title IX Office to file a sexual-assault report April 10 after learning of the video, which was allegedly taken Dec. 10.

“We take these matters very seriously and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the safety, health and well-being of our students,” said UW athletic director Jen Cohen in a statement. “As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide further comment.”

The Husky men’s crew is coming off an impressive win in last weekend’s Pac-12 championships, defeating No. 1 California and avenging an earlier loss to the Golden Bears. The Huskies conclude their season June 2-4 in the IRA National Championships.