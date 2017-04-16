LOS ANGELES (AP) — Utah center Rudy Gobert has been diagnosed with a left knee hyperextension and bone contusion after his collision 17 seconds into the Jazz’s playoff opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The team says he will continue to be re-evaluated. No timetable for his return was given.
Gobert was taken from Staples Center on Saturday night for an MRI, which revealed no ligament damage. Initial X-rays also were negative.
He knocked knees with Luc Mbah a Moute on the first possession of the game, which the Jazz won 97-95.
Game 2 is Tuesday at Staples Center.
