DENVER (AP) — The U.S. government has told the U.S. Olympic Committee that the travel ban put in place over the weekend shouldn’t impact athletes traveling to the United States for international events.
In a statement Monday, USOC leaders said the government told them it would work to ensure athletes from all countries would have expedited access to the United States for international competitions.
A World Cup archery event is scheduled for Las Vegas on Feb. 10.
Iran, one of the seven countries listed on the ban, fielded an archery team at last year’s Olympics, though its status for World Cup is not known.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Give mother-in-law the message: Emotional abuse not tolerated here | Dear Carolyn
- Inslee and other officials denounce immigrant ban ‘train wreck’ VIEW
- Stan Boreson, ‘King of Scandinavian Humor’ and show host, dies at 91 VIEW
- AG Bob Ferguson to file lawsuit seeking to invalidate Trump’s immigration order
The U.S. wrestling team travels to Iran next month for a World Cup event and the head of the federation said plans are still in place for that trip.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.