COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic Committee has released an anti-doping position paper, calling for greater independence of the World Anti-Doping Agency, including barring those involved in governance at the International Olympic Committee from serving in similar roles at WADA.
WADA president Craig Reedie is an IOC member, which has led some to question whether he should handle both roles.
The USOC also calls for beefed-up funding for WADA and giving WADA the authority to suspend international sports federations, national Olympic committees and national anti-doping agencies.
The USOC released the paper Friday, a day after U.S. Anti-Doping Agency leaders met with the board.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
- It's finally here: Din Tai Fung is now open in downtown Seattle!
- 2017 Seahawks free agent tracker
- How Bellevue’s India Gants fared in the finale of ‘America's Next Top Model’
Many of the USOC positions were in line with those of USADA CEO Travis Tygart , who has been critical of the way the IOC and WADA have handled the Russian doping scandal.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.