USA Hockey says it will begin reaching out to potential replacement players in case the women’s national team boycotts the upcoming world championships over an ongoing wage dispute.
The organization says in a statement sent to The Associated Press that it’s still prioritizing having the original team on the ice.
But USA Hockey informed players’ representatives that it will be gauging replacement players’ availability for the tournament, which begins March 31 in Plymouth, Michigan.
Executive director Dave Ogrean says USA Hockey’s objective remains having the players picked for the team represent the U.S. and called negotiations this week “productive conversations.” The sides met for 10-plus hours in person Monday in an effort to resolve a dispute over wages.
Most Read Stories
- 'I'm amazed tourists ever come back': Your comments on Seattle's poor tourism survey
- UW grants Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr. his release from NLI
- Huskies get commitment from Coeur d'Alene 4-star QB Colson Yankoff
- Rare, often fatal, respiratory disease carried by mice — hantavirus — confirmed in King County
- AP Exclusive: Before Trump job, Manafort worked to aid Putin VIEW
The U.S. is the defending champion.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.