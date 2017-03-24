HJORRING, Denmark (AP) — U.S. captain Carli Lloyd did not need long to make an impact in the Women’s Champions League with Manchester City.
The two-time world player of the year scored the only goal on her competition debut as City edged Danish side Fortuna Hjorring 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal late Thursday.
Midfielder Lloyd powered a bullet header past the Fortuna goalkeeper in the 36th minute.
Lloyd, twice an Olympic champion and scorer a hat trick in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final victory, tweeted afterward: “Loved it!! Feels great to be a part of a special team. Onto the next match.”
The 34-year-old Lloyd joined City last month on a three-month deal from the Houston Dash.
