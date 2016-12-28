SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin took a slim lead in the opening run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom on Wednesday, positioning herself for a second win in as many days.

Wearing bib No. 6, the American defied strong winds and snowfall on the Panorama course to lead Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany by 0.08 and Tessa Worley of France by 0.10 seconds. Federica Brignone of Italy was another 0.13 further back in fourth.

Slalom specialist Shiffrin took her 24th career win but only second in GS at Tuesday’s race, which replaced an event that was canceled in Courchevel, France, last week.

“It was fun again,” Shiffrin said. “I was a bit faster at the top. Maybe I need to take a little more risk at the bottom.”

Tuesday’s win earned Shiffrin a place among the seven highest-ranked GS skiers, who get the favorable start numbers one to seven.

“It was a good day to get into the top seven. I had a nice track so it wasn’t too bad. Actually they did a really good job cleaning up the track,” said Shiffrin, referring to a legion of course workers who moved fresh snow off the race line in the hours before the start.

The race was interrupted for several minutes after seven starters as low clouds limited visibility in the upper part of the course.

Shiffrin leads the overall World Cup standings, currently 55 points ahead of defending champion Lara Gut. The Swiss skier was in seventh and had 0.71 seconds to make up in the second run of Wednesday’s race.

Rebensburg was chasing her first podium of the season. The 2010 Olympic GS champion, who injured her knee in the off-season, improved from 24th to seventh in Tuesday’s race.

Worley, who leads Shiffrin by 55 points in the discipline standings, finished runner-up to the American on Tuesday after winning back-to-back GS races in Killington, Vermont, and Sestriere, Italy.