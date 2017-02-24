CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — The U.S. ski team, including overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn, pulled out of the combined race Friday because of dangerous conditions on the course.
The race was postponed for nearly an hour and the start was lowered after Ilka Stuhec, Tessa Worley and Denise Feierabend all fell at nearly the same point in the super-G part of the race.
The U.S. ski federation announced that its team of Shiffrin, Vonn, Laurenne Ross, Jaqueline Wiles, Breezy Johnson and Stacey Cook would not compete.
On Twitter, Vonn wrote: “Well that’s enough. I’m not racing today. This is not safe. Please stop this @fisalpine.”
Most Read Stories
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- It’s been a wet (and cold) winter in Seattle — but other West Coast cities have had it worse VIEW
Stuhec and Worley were able to restart, but Feierabend could not after being stretchered off the course with a knee injury.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.