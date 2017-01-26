The Reiter Ponds area on the Upper Skykomish and Wallace River have reopened for hatchery steelhead through Feb. 15.

The daily limit is two fish, and all wild steelhead must be released.

The Reiter Ponds and Wallace were both closed in late December to enable both hatcheries to meet spawning escapement goals.

This includes the Wallace from the railroad trestle (downstream of Highway 2 Bridge) to 200 feet upstream of water intake at Wallace hatchery, and the Skykomish at Reiter Ponds from 1,500 feet upstream to 1,000 feet downstream of Reiter Ponds outlet.