The highly popular steelhead fishery on the Upper Columbia River and northcentral area tributaries won’t have a season as the run appears to be very poor.

Jeff Korth, a state Fish and Wildlife northcentral regional fish program manager, said in a news release the run is only 33 percent of the 10-year average of counts at Priest Rapids Dam, and doesn’t appear to be late.

The latest forecast is 6,300 steelhead at Priest Rapids Dam, which falls below the minimum 9,550 fish to open the fishery.

You have to go back to the 1990s to find when Upper Columbia steelhead runs were this poor, which lead to a federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) listing in 1997. The Upper Columbia run was later classified as “threatened” as returns improved.

The weakest part of this year’s return is “one-salt” steelhead that spend a year in the ocean before returning to spawn. The one-salt’s are forecast to make up 36.5 percent of the run that arrive to Priest River Dam, compared to an average of 50 to 60 percent, according to Korth.

Fishing for salmon and steelhead will also close this Saturday (Oct. 22) through Dec. 31 on Columbia River mainstem Columbia River from Buoy 10 near the mouth up to the Highway 395 Bridge near Pasco.

This closure was necessary since fisheries have reached the total allocated catch of upriver bright fall chinook, which also includes Snake River fall chinook that are listed as threatened under the federal ESA.

The preseason forecast for fall chinook was 960,200 (579,600 were upriver bright fall chinook), and an inseason has reduced the upriver bright run 412,700.