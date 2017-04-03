GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — North Carolina freshman big man Tony Bradley says he will declare for the NBA draft to test the waters and wouldn’t rule out the possibility of hiring an agent.

Bradley spoke after the Tar Heels beat Gonzaga 71-65 on Monday night to win their sixth NCAA championship. Bradley says he’s “100 percent” on taking advantage of rules making it easier for prospects to work out for teams while maintaining their eligibility provided they don’t hire an agent.

Asked whether he would hire an agent, Bradley said: “I haven’t decided yet. I might.”

The 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward from Bartow, Florida had 5 points and seven rebounds against the Zags. He averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 57 percent as a reserve.

