KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has withdrawn two sprinters from the upcoming world athletics championships over an alleged breach of IAAF rules.

Olesya Povkh and Olha Zemlyak, both former medalists at major championships, were removed from Ukraine’s delegation because they are facing charges from track’s world governing body.

“The IAAF has opened disciplinary proceedings against Povkh and Zemlyak,” Ukrainian Athletics Federation spokesman Oleksandr Danylenko told The Associated Press on Thursday. “We don’t have the right to provide any more information on the specifics of these proceedings.”

Zemlyak’s coach Serhiy Basenko was also removed from the world championship delegation, the federation said.

Povkh won an Olympic bronze medal in the women’s 4×100-meter relay in 2012, and had been due to race the 100 and 4×100 at the world championships in London, which start Friday.

Zemlyak was European silver medalist in the 400 in 2014. She was due to compete in the 400 and 4×400 in London.

The IAAF did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what exactly the two had been charged with.

Ukrainian track and field has been hit hard by doping investigations in recent years, with javelin thrower Oleksandr Pyatnytsya and Denys Yurchenko both stripped of Olympic medals.