NEW YORK (AP) — UConn remains No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll while Tennessee re-enters the Top 25.

The Huskies (22-0) continue to run through opponents as their record winning streak is at 97 and counting. UConn is followed by Baylor, Maryland, Mississippi State and Florida State on Monday. South Carolina fell to sixth after losing to the Lady Vols last Monday night.

At No. 24, Tennessee is ranked for the first time since Dec. 5. Over the past two seasons, Tennessee has been unranked for 13 weeks. That’s one less than the Lady Vols had under Pat Summitt in her illustrious career.

Michigan entered at No. 21 and Kansas State came in No. 25. It’s the Wolverines first ranking since 2013.

West Virginia, Kentucky and Green Bay all dropped out.

This story has been corrected to show that West Virginia fell out of the Top 25, not Texas A&M.

