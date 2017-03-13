NEW YORK (AP) — UConn heads into the NCAA Tournament in a familiar place — No. 1 in the poll.

For the 14th time in school history, the Huskies sit atop The Associated Press women’s basketball poll in the final week.

“Obviously the AP poll is the oldest and the most recognized poll in our sport, and for us to finish at the top again says a lot about how hard our kids worked this season and how people around the country view us,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “It’s an honor to once again be in this situation and I hope we are still on top next month.”

The Huskies (32-0) were the unanimous choice from the 33-member national media panel on Monday, holding the No. 1 spot for the last 15 weeks of the season. They’ve won 107 consecutive games and most likely will be the overall No. 1 seed when the women’s NCAA Tournament field is revealed Monday night.

It’s the fourth straight year that the Huskies are the No. 1 choice in the final poll.

Notre Dame, South Carolina, Maryland and Baylor follow UConn. The Lady Bears dropped three spots to fifth after losing in the Big 12 title game to West Virginia last week.

The Mountaineers entered the poll at No. 22 while Creighton fell out.

Tennessee missed the final poll for the second consecutive season. The Lady Vols had been in the last ranking every season until last year.

___

