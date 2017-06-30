The man who hit the walkoff homer on Thursday night was one of the few bright spots for the Rainiers on Friday night.

Tyler O’Neill, who hit a walkoff homer on Thursday, hit another on Friday night, but the Tacoma Rainiers lost to the visiting Albuquerque Istopes 7-3.

O’Neill was 2 for 3 and his solo homer was his 11th this season.

Rob Whalen fell to 0-6 in the minors this season after giving up four runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Danny Munro was 3 for 3 with an RBI for Tacoma.

Jordan Patterson was 3 for 4 with two homers and two RBI for the Isotopes, who went with a bullpen start and used five pitchers.

Sox rally falls short

The visiting Everett AquaSox scored four runs in the eighth inning, but came up a run short against the Hillsboro Hops, 5-4.

Eugene Helder was 3 for 4 with an RBI for Everett.