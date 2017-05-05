Those yearning to go sturgeon fishing will be glad to know that the catch-and-keep season will reopen on the Columbia River’s Priest Rapids and Wanapum reservoirs from one hour before official sunrise on June 3 through one hour after official sunset on Sept. 30.

The open areas will be from Priest Rapids Dam to Wanapum Dam and from Wanapum Dam to Rock Island Dam.

State fisheries indicates hatchery-origin white sturgeon in both reservoirs since the early 2000s are abundant, and have reached catchable-size.

The daily limit is one sturgeon between 38 and 72 inches fork length with a yearly catch limit of two sturgeon.

Catch-and-release fishing is allowed in Priest Rapids and Wanapum reservoirs after a daily limit is retained. Sturgeon not kept must be released immediately. Oversized sturgeon cannot be removed totally or in part from the water. A night closure is in effect.

Only one single-point barbless hook and bait is allowed, and two poles may be used by anglers who purchase of a Two-Pole Endorsement license. Sturgeon eggs must be retained with intact carcass of fish from which they came while on the water.