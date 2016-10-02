Sturgeon anglers can look forward to an extended fishing season in the Upper Columbia River, which has been on-going since this past summer.

State Fish and Wildlife will keep the catch and keep sturgeon fishery open through Nov. 30 in the Priest Rapids Reservoir from Priest Rapids Dam to Wanapum Dam and Wanapum Reservoir from Wanapum Dam to Rock Island Dam.

The daily limit has also been increased to three sturgeon between 38 and 72 inches fork length.

State fisheries has determined that enough remain in the catch guideline without impacting wild sturgeon populations in both reservoirs.

Other rules for the areas are:

Only one single-point barbless hook and bait is allowed per pole while fishing for sturgeon, but anglers may fish with two poles with the purchase of a Two-Pole Endorsement license.

Anglers are not required to record sturgeon harvested from Wanapum and Priest Rapids reservoirs on a Catch Record Card. Catch-and-release fishing is allowed in Wanapum and Priest Rapids reservoirs after the daily limit is harvested.

Any sturgeon not kept must be released immediately. Oversized sturgeon cannot be removed completely or in part from the water.

There is no annual harvest limit for sturgeon between 38 and 72 inches fork length caught in the Wanapum and Priest Rapids reservoirs.

Night fishing for sturgeon is prohibited. In the field, anglers must retain eggs with intact carcass of fish from which they came.

All closed-water areas in and around Wanapum, Priest Rapids, and Rock Island dams remain in effect.