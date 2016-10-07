Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

I want to remind anglers that there are a couple of lakes in Grant County that offer a particularly good opportunity for fishing this fall. Both Blue and Park lakes are scheduled for rehabilitation and the size and bag limits have been suspended.

The dramatic increase in the number of perch, smallmouth bass and other spiny ray species prompted the rehab. Park and Blue lakes are extremely popular trout fisheries and the increase of the spiny ray population has hampered trout survival and anglers success.

On Blue Lake anglers are able to keep as many fish as they wish through October 21st. On Park Lake the size and bag limits are suspended through October 28th. Both of the lakes offer very good fishing for yellow perch, and is known to produce excellent numbers of them in the fall.

Smallmouth bass are found along the shores of both lakes, too. There are boat launches on both lakes, and there is good bank access, particularly on Blue Lake, along the highway. Rainbow trout aren’t really abundant, but the trout that are caught are often over 17 inches on both lakes.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.