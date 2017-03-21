State Fish and Wildlife has approved the next round of coastal razor clam digs that begin Friday (March 24), but the downside is a spike in marine toxin levels at Twin Harbors has cancelled digging until further notice.

Digging will be open during evening low tides on Friday (March 24) at Mocrocks; Saturday (March 25) at Copalis; and Sunday (March 26) at Mocrocks.

”One of the three samples at Twin Harbors tested at 21 parts per million (the action cutoff level is 20 ppm), so we can’t open (as) we had planned,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager. “We will however keep testing and open Twin Harbors again as soon as possible.”

Twin Harbors has been closed most of the season due to domoic acid — a natural marine toxin produced by certain types of marine algae that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

In what might be good news along the southern-most coast is marine toxin numbers at Long Beach were all in the single digits – 9 ppm – which is a pretty significant drop, Ayres noted.

Ayres says his staff plans to collect another round of test sample of clams on Sunday, and results could be approved sometime next week.

Additional tentative digging dates that will switch to morning low tides are: March 30, and April 14, 16 and 27 at Mocrocks; March 31 and April 30 at Copalis; April 1 and 29 at Mocrocks; and April 2, 13, 15 and 28 at Copalis. Final approval on these digs will be announced about a week prior to each series of opeings.

A snap shot of how digging went during the last series of digs can be seen below:

At Twin Harbors, 392 diggers had 5,884 clams on March 7 for average of 15.0 clams per person; 870 on March 8 had 12,599 for 14.5; 656 on March 9 had 7,765 for 11.8; 2,986 on March 10 had 44,465 for 14.9; 3,148 on March 11 had 42,966 for 13.6; 1,559 on March 12 had 23,390 for 15.0; and 464 on March 13 had 6,957 for 15.0.

At Copalis, 2,565 on March 10 had 36,252 for 14.1; and 1,374 on March had 20,616 for 15.0. At Mocrocks, 571 on March 9 had 7,427 for 13.0; and 2,865 on March 11 had 17,677 for 6.2.

Coastwide there was 16,189 digger trips with 207,513 clams taken home, and the season total since digging began on Oct. 16 is 88,801 diggers with 1,094,355 clams. A breakdown is 39,857 diggers at Twin Harbors with 508,579 for average of 12.8 clams per person; 42,068 at Copalis with 528,662 for 12.6; 29,629 at Mocrocks with 324,207 for 10.9; and 637 at Kalaloch with 1,410 for 2.2. Long Beach has been closed all season due to elevated levels of marine toxins.

On the northern coast, state fisheries has decided to cancel digging this spring at Kalaloch Beach.

“We made a trip to Kalaloch, and it looks poor,” Ayres said. “We aren’t sure what is causing this to happen, and could be a combination of things. We did see some minor good news at Kalaloch, and that was a few small newly set of (young) clams so that means there has been some additional spawning. It wasn’t a widespread stock assessment and just snap shot of what is there.”