Twin Harbors, closed off and on for most of this past fall and winter, will reopen for coastal razor clam digging on Wednesday as well as possible future dates.

Twin Harbors will be open for razor clam digging from Wednesday (April 5) through Sunday (April 9). NOTE: Digging will be allowed at Twin Harbors during evening low tide digs from Wednesday through Saturday, and then switches to a morning low tide dig on Sunday only.

Additional tentative digging dates during morning low tides are April 12-16 at Twin Harbors; April 14, 16, 27 and 29 at Mocrocks; and April 13, 15, 28 and 30 at Copalis. Final approval on these digs will be announced about a week prior to each series of openings.

In other good news Long Beach on the southern coast, which has been closed since last fall, due to domoic acid — a natural marine toxin produced by certain types of marine algae that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities – passed the first round of testing for marine toxins.

“Long Beach samples were all below the action level (of 20 parts per million “ppm”), but one mid-beach sample was 18 ppm., and we need one more sample at below 20 ppm to open Long Beach,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.

Some of the largest crowds of the coastal razor clam digging season converged this past Thursday through Sunday to Copalis and Mocrocks beaches.

“There was a lot of pressure not only on the beaches, but on the roads over the weekend, and the turnout on Saturday at Mocrocks was big,” Ayres said.

On Thursday (March 30) at Mocrocks beaches there was 1,300 diggers with 11,500 for an average of 8.9 clams per person (the first 15 dug regardless of size or condition is a per person daily limit).

The crowds steadily started to grow and by Friday March 31), 3,700 diggers arrived at Copalis and dug 56,000 clams for a 15.0 clam per person average.

“We saw a big crowd on Saturday (April 1, “no fooling”) with 6,900 diggers who had 99,000 clams and was just shy of a limit with an average of 14.3 clams per person,” Ayres said.

On Sunday (April 2), the crowds backed off a bit although it was still pretty busy at Copalis where 6,000 diggers had 66,000 clams for 11.0 clams per person average.

“The surf wasn’t particularly nice (on March 30), and then digging wasn’t quite as good on Sunday when the surf came back up again,” Ayres said. “We were able to dig our (marine toxin) test samples of clams on Sunday at all beaches, and will be holding our breath for Twin Harbors (the first test clams dug last week showed low levels of marine toxins).”