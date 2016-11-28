The theory that turnover margin usually determines who wins an NFL game was proven in Week 12.

Heading into Green Bay’s game at Philadelphia on Monday night, all 15 matchups on Thanksgiving weekend were won by teams with a superior or even turnover differential.

San Diego was the most opportunistic with a plus-3 margin in its win at Houston — the Texans first home loss this season.

“(It) put us in tough spots,” Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said. “But it happens and you’ve got to go out there and bow up … we’ve just got to control the game. The defense has to go out there and play better every week.”

The Patriots were a plus-2 in winning at the Jets. Miami (over San Francisco), the Giants (over Cleveland), the Titans (at Chicago) and the Steelers (at Indianapolis) also were plus-2.

San Francisco lost a fumble at the Miami 16, and had a deflected pass intercepted to give the Dolphins the ball at the 49ers 26.

“When you lose the turnover battle, you’re not going to win,” 49ers coach Chip Kelly said. “We had two critical turnovers.”

At plus-1 were the Lions against the Vikings, the Ravens vs. the Bengals, the Saints vs. the Rams, the Buccaneers over the Seahawks, and the Chiefs against the Broncos in the only overtime game of the week.

Even in turnovers were the victorious Cowboys against the Redskins, and the Bills vs. the Jaguars. Neither of those matchups had a turnover.

Also even were Atlanta in its win over Arizona and Oakland in beating Carolina.

